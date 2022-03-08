Covenant celebrates International Women’s Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Health celebrates its women leaders.

In honor of International Women’s Day tomorrow, the hospital notes its percentage of female leaders, from executives to managers, is above the national average.

Hospital leaders say it’s a priority to empower women in these positions.

Chris Shavers is the regional Chief HR Officer after 30 years at the hospital. She says Covenant is paving the way for more women in leadership roles.

“It is very important for anybody to be able to realize their dreams. I think here at Covenant, and in some of the professional organizations that I work with, we try to -- if you want it, you can do it, and here are some of the different paths you can take if you want to be the president of the hospital,” she says.

Shavers says one of the most impactful changes in the child development center.

It has allowed working mothers to find a safe place close to the hospitals, where their kids can go after school.

