First warmer, then more winter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This afternoon will be slightly warmer than yesterday, and tomorrow’s even warmer. The warm-up will quickly be followed by a reminder that we are not yet done with winter. Winter cold and winter showers.

This morning's cloud cover will gradually shift to the east today with a generally sunny afternoon. The wind will remain light, mostly under 10 mph. Temperatures will peak about five degrees warmer than Monday. (KCBD First Alert)

Generally sunny this afternoon. The wind will remain light, mostly under 10 mph. Temperatures will peak from around 50 to 55 degrees.

Tonight mostly fair, light wind, cold. Lows again will drop into the 20s.

Tomorrow temperatures climb to near average for the season. Highs will range from near 60 to the mid-60s. It will become quite breezy, however, making Wednesday a NO BURN DAY.

Thursday brings a transition in our weather. An arctic cold front (arctic because the air mass behind it originated in the Arctic region) will move through the area. As I noted here yesterday, an earlier than anticipated arrival will translate to a colder day than forecast, while a later arrival would result in a warmer day. Today’s data indicates an earlier arrival.

Currently, Thursday’s highs are expected to range from near 40 degrees in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to the upper 50s in the southeast.

Light wintry showers, possibly snow, are likely Thursday night and Friday. See the story for more detail. (KCBD First Alert)

Light wintry showers are likely to accompany the cold air with a slight chance of showers, possibly snow, Thursday night and Friday. Mainly Friday morning. Based on data available now, some spots in the northwestern KCBD viewing area may receive around one to two inches of snow. The outlook for Lubbock, as of today, is for less than an inch of snowfall.

Friday otherwise will be cloudy and cold. Highs may not make it out of the 30s. There may be breaks in the cloud cover late in the afternoon.

Stay tuned for updates.

This afternoon will be slightly warmer than yesterday, and tomorrow's even warmer. The warm-up will quickly be followed by a reminder that we are not yet done with winter. Winter cold and winter showers. (KCBD First Alert)

More Spring-like weather returns for the weekend. Temperatures again will peak in the 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday. And there will wind. Saturday afternoon will be breezy, Sunday windy.

Daylight Saving Time

Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins this Sunday, March 14. Time “springs forward” one hour. 2 A.M. becomes 3 A.M. Last thing Saturday or first thing Sunday set your time-pieces FORWARD one hour.

You may “lose” an hour of sleep, but you also may enjoy an additional hour of daylight near the end of the day! Sunday morning the Sun will rise, by the clock, an hour later, at about 8 AM. At the end of the day, dusk and dark will arrive, by the clock, also an hour later. Sunday’s sunset will be a little before 8 PM!

Remember to change the batteries in your weather radios, smoke detectors, and CO2 detectors.

Make the Transition Easier

Some suggestions to help you ease into the loss of an hour, beginning today:

1. Each day set your alarm and get up about ten minutes earlier than the day before.

2. Each night go to bed about ten minutes earlier.

3. Sleep in a quiet, cool, and really dark room.

4. Use the clock, not the sun, to tell you when it’s time to go to bed or get up.

5. Eat a healthy breakfast.

6. Get some sun (while protecting your skin from damage).

7. Exercise on a schedule.

8. Drink extra water and limit caffeine, alcohol, and sugar.

9. Continue or find ways to limit stress.

Lubbock Climatology

47°F was the high temperature yesterday at the Lubbock airport. That is 18 degrees below the average high for the date, March 7. The record high for the date is 88° (set in 2006).

26° was the low reported this morning at the Lubbock airport (unofficial at this time). Lubbock’s March 8 average low is 36° and the high 65°. The record low for the date is 12° (set in 1967) and the record high 87° (set in 1911 and tied in 1918).

No precipitation was recorded yesterday or this morning at the Lubbock Airport. The total for March is a trace. That’s 0.22″ below average. The year-to-date total is 0.33″, which is 1.19″ below average for the year-to-date.

Total snowfall this month at the Lubbock Airport is 0.0″. The total for the season to date is 2.6″, which is 4.0″ below average.

Lubbock’s weather record dates from January 1911.

Sunset in Lubbock today is at 6:50 PM CST. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:05 AM CST. Sunset tomorrow is at 6:50 PM CST.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.