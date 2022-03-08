Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

H-E-B donates 1,500 books to Lubbock ISD elementary schools

This presentation was the first delivery of the 1,500 books going to Lubbock ISD schools.
This presentation was the first delivery of the 1,500 books going to Lubbock ISD schools.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Representatives from H-E-B visited Parsons Elementary School on Tuesday to deliver the first of 1,500 books they are donating to Lubbock ISD elementary schools.

As part of the event and in celebration of International Women’s Day, Lubbock ISD Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo read a story to the kids at Parsons Elementary School.

“Lubbock ISD is proud to partner with H-E-B in support of early childhood literacy. Since 2011, H-E-B has donated nearly 4 million books to children in need,” LISD Executive Director of Communications and Community Relations Erin Gregg, APR wrote in a news release.

Lubbock ISD Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo reads to students at Parsons Elementary School after...
Lubbock ISD Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo reads to students at Parsons Elementary School after H-E-B donates 1,500 books to LISD.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer injured in crash during chase of possible shooting suspect, one injured in shooting
Kallie Ketchersid, 17, of Ropesville
South Plains communities rally behind Ropesville teen seriously injured in crash
According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas is at a new all-time record high.
Gas prices hit new all-time high
Generic Gas Prices Image
Here’s what a gallon of gas cost the year you started driving
Bart Reagor moments after the verdict is in. He was found not guilty of bank fraud and guilty...
Ahead of sentencing, judge to consider Bart Reagor’s flight risk

Latest News

LCU hosts women's event
“Brave and Beautiful”: LCU recognizes multigenerational women
KCBD Carpet Tech Cares
KCBD Carpet Tech Cares
Carpet Tech Cares: Open Door Lubbock
Noon Notebook: Carpet Tech Cares - Open Door Lubbock
Kallie Ketchersid, 17, of Ropesville
South Plains communities rally behind Ropesville teen seriously injured in crash