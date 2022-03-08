H-E-B donates 1,500 books to Lubbock ISD elementary schools

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Representatives from H-E-B visited Parsons Elementary School on Tuesday to deliver the first of 1,500 books they are donating to Lubbock ISD elementary schools.

As part of the event and in celebration of International Women’s Day, Lubbock ISD Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo read a story to the kids at Parsons Elementary School.

“Lubbock ISD is proud to partner with H-E-B in support of early childhood literacy. Since 2011, H-E-B has donated nearly 4 million books to children in need,” LISD Executive Director of Communications and Community Relations Erin Gregg, APR wrote in a news release.

Lubbock ISD Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo reads to students at Parsons Elementary School after H-E-B donates 1,500 books to LISD. (KCBD NewsChannel 11)

