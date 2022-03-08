Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock County’s $1.6 million opioid payment

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County has agreed to settle with three opioid manufacturers over their role in the opioid crisis.

It will net more than 1.5 million dollars to combat the spread of unprescribed painkillers.

“It is traded in our schools, it’s traded in back alleys, it’s traded at nightclubs -this becomes a problem,” said Lubbock County judge Curtis Parrish.

County judge Curtis Parrish says this money will change and save lives.

The commissioners have not explicitly decided how to spend it, but education and recovery goals are.

The judge says he knows money will not make it any easier for the families who’ve lost someone from opioid abuse, but he hopes it will prevent others from succumbing to the same fate.

“To maybe change the life of someone who’s thinking about going and getting high off this - telling them ‘no, that’s an evil death path you’re choosing,’ so maybe using this money to help those - to stop them, to do drug prevention,” he said.

According to Judge Parrish, there are two or three manufacturers the county has yet to settle with.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have moderate injuries, while two others have minor injuries.
4 people injured in a 3-car collision Sunday afternoon
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Four injured after early Sunday shooting
Levelland Police Department responded to a suicidal subject late Saturday night.
One arrested after Levelland Police responds to barricaded subject late Saturday night
KCBD News at 10 Saturday - Cannon AFB airman
Cannon AFB Airman killed in vehicle accident
First Alert Forecast 3/6/22
Cold front moves through South Plains

Latest News

KCBD News at 6 - Intl Womens Day
Covenant celebrates International Women’s Day
Ronald McDonald House Charities® of the Southwest’s 34th Birthday
RHMC celebrates 34 years of presence in the Southwest
Brother K formed Bloodstained Men in 2012 and has protested in cities from coast to coast.
The Bloodstained Men will be protesting infant circumcision in Lubbock
Two people have moderate injuries, while two others have minor injuries.
4 people injured in a 3-car collision Sunday afternoon