Lubbock County’s $1.6 million opioid payment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County has agreed to settle with three opioid manufacturers over their role in the opioid crisis.

It will net more than 1.5 million dollars to combat the spread of unprescribed painkillers.

“It is traded in our schools, it’s traded in back alleys, it’s traded at nightclubs -this becomes a problem,” said Lubbock County judge Curtis Parrish.

County judge Curtis Parrish says this money will change and save lives.

The commissioners have not explicitly decided how to spend it, but education and recovery goals are.

The judge says he knows money will not make it any easier for the families who’ve lost someone from opioid abuse, but he hopes it will prevent others from succumbing to the same fate.

“To maybe change the life of someone who’s thinking about going and getting high off this - telling them ‘no, that’s an evil death path you’re choosing,’ so maybe using this money to help those - to stop them, to do drug prevention,” he said.

According to Judge Parrish, there are two or three manufacturers the county has yet to settle with.

