Work starts at the Lubbock Expo Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Work has started at the Lubbock County Expo Center site.

According to the center’s Facebook page, underground lines are going in for electricity, sewage, and other foundation needs.

The new facility was initially planned to be completed by next month. Still, the pandemic delayed construction for a long time, which impacted hotel occupancy tax money meant to help fun the project.

At last report, the facility expected to cost about $120 million.

