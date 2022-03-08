Local Listings
Lubbock man charged with aggravated assault after deadly fight

36-year-old Devin Dunlap(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been charged with aggravated assault, causing serious bodily injury, after a deadly fight on Jan. 30, 2022.

A Lubbock County grand jury charged 36-year-old Devin Dunlap after evidence was presented to them Tuesday morning.

Around 1 p.m. on Jan. 30, police say officers were called to the Salvation Army Shelter on Ave. J in Lubbock. The police report shows Dunlap admitted to hitting 52-year-old Sergio Sigala in the face with a closed fist. Sigala was unresponsive when police arrived.

Sigala later died at the hospital.

Dunlap was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He has since been in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

