Mark Adams named AP Big 12 Coach of the Year

Red Raider Basketball Head Coach Mark Adams celebrates after win over Kansas
Red Raider Basketball Head Coach Mark Adams celebrates after win over Kansas(Source: KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Men’s head basketball coach Mark Adams was selected as the Associated Press Big 12 coach of the Year by a close vote.

Baylor coach Scott Drew, winner in the past two seasons, was a close second with only one less vote than Adams.

Texas Tech senior Bryson Williams was also named to the AP First Team. The Red Raiders’ basketball team is currently ranked 14th in the nation.

