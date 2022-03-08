Local Listings
Officer injured in crash during chase of possible shooting suspect, one injured in shooting

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An officer is being treated for moderate injuries after a crash early Tuesday morning. The crash was related to the search for a shooting suspect from earlier in the morning.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle before they arrived on the scene. It happened in the 1100 block of 58th Street at the Ella Apartments.

Then around 5:45 a.m., an officer was involved in a pursuit with a person suspected as being involved with the shooting. The pursuit ended when the suspect collided with the vehicle of an officer responding to assist, in the area of 66th Street and Avenue S.

According to new information from Lubbock Police released later Tuesday, the suspect vehicle, the officer’s vehicle, three parked vehicles and a telephone pole were damaged.

The officer was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance. Police say the suspect who was driving the vehicle fled the scene on foot and has not been identified, or located at this time.

LPD’s Major Crash Unit is investigating.

