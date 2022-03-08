Suspect in December fatal shooting and SWAT standoff indicted, charged with murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has filed a formal charge of murder against the man suspected of being involved in the December shooting death of 21-year-old Alijah Viramontes.

Thomas Martinez, 32, was indicted on March 8 on a charge of murder.

Thomas Martinez, 32, was indicted on March 8 on a charge of murder. (Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)

On December 12, 2021, Lubbock Police responded to a report of shots fired at West Texas Auto and Dent Repair at 48th Street and Avenue Q. According to a police report, the business operates as an “after-hours bar,” and officers had responded to the location multiple times in the past.

Witnesses on scene spoke to LPD, saying the shooting suspect got into a fight with a group of people, then started firing a gun into the crowd, hitting Viramontes. Two others were reported with minor injuries.

Viramontes was seriously injured in the shooting. He later died at the hospital.

Later that week, Police tracked Martinez to a hotel in Southwest Lubbock, where a standoff ensued. Martinez was eventually taken into custody.

Martinez is currently held in the Lubbock County Detention Center, the murder charge carries a bond of $500,000.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.