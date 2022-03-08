Local Listings
United Supermarkets & Market Street celebrate women-owned business
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In honor of International Women’s Day, United Supermarkets, Market Street, and Amigos are promoting the support of women-owned businesses across their stores.

Special prices will be available for these companies and products, and quotes from women leaders are featured in the promotional materials.

From Hint water to Base Culture to Sauce Goddess, guests will be able to explore dozens of products from companies founded and run by women.

“While these products and female entrepreneurs deserve recognition every day, International Women’s Day gives us a special opportunity to highlight their products on our shelves,” said Tony Crumpton, CMO for the United Family. “We hope that guests will take advantage of this extra promotion to support some of these women-owned companies. Hopefully, guests may discover something new they wouldn’t have known about otherwise.”

The special prices on these products will run until April 16.

In addition, a website has been created to recognize all the women within The United Family who have mentored others and served as positive role models. To learn more, you may click here.

