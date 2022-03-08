Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

WHO says COVID boosters needed, reversing previous call

White House officials roll out new plan to manage COVID. (CNN/MERCK/WRAL/WALGREENS/UNITED AIRLINES)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — An expert group convened by the World Health Organization said Tuesday it “strongly supports urgent and broad access” to booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine amid the global spread of omicron, capping a reversal of the U.N. agency’s repeated insistence last year that boosters weren’t necessary for healthy people and contributed to vaccine inequity.

In a statement, WHO said its expert group concluded that immunization with authorized COVID-19 vaccines provide high levels of protection against severe disease and death amid the continuing spread of the hugely contagious omicron variant. WHO eased back on its earlier position in January by saying boosters were recommended once countries had adequate supplies and after protecting their most vulnerable.

It said vaccination, including the use of boosters, was especially important for people at risk of severe disease.

Last year, WHO’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for a moratorium on booster doses while dozens of countries embarked on administering the doses, saying rich countries should immediately donate those vaccines to poor countries instead. WHO scientists said at the time they would continue to evaluate incoming data.

The updated recommendations came from an 18-member advisory group that focuses on the impact of “variants of concern” — the most worrying variants, like omicron — and assesses the vaccines’ effectiveness against them.

Numerous scientific studies have proven that booster doses of authorized vaccines help restore waning immunity and protect against serious COVID-19. Booster programs in rich countries including Britain, Canada and the U.S. have been credited with preventing the surge in omicron infections from spilling over into hospitals and cemeteries.

WHO said it is continuing to monitor the global spread of omicron, including a “stealth” version known as BA.2, which has been documented to have re-infected some people after an initial case of omicron. There’s mixed research on whether it causes more severe disease, but vaccines appear just as effective against it.

WHO noted that the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are all based on the strain that was first detected in Wuhan, China more than three years ago.

“Since then, there has been continuous and substantial virus evolution and it is likely that this evolution will continue, resulting in the emergence of new variants,” the agency said. It added that coronavirus vaccines would likely need to be updated.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelwitch Cabaret in Lubbock
Floor manager dies in shooting at Angelwitch Cabaret
Kallie Ketchersid, 17, of Ropesville
South Plains communities rally behind Ropesville teen seriously injured in crash
Officer injured in crash during chase of possible shooting suspect, one injured in shooting
Bart Reagor moments after the verdict is in. He was found not guilty of bank fraud and guilty...
Ahead of sentencing, judge to consider Bart Reagor’s flight risk
Bart Reagor leaves the United States Federal Courthouse in Amarillo
Federal judge prepares to sentence Bart Reagor to prison for lying to a bank

Latest News

A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine,...
Ukraine hospital attack killed 3, wounded 17, officials say
Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park
The 25-year-old father of two had to be shocked 11 times in addition to receiving CPR. He will...
Father, 25, suffers sudden cardiac arrest at trampoline park
A grand jury in Colorado has indicted a county election clerk who sowed doubt about the 2020...
Colorado elections officials indicted for election tampering
Scientists say they have found the sunken wreck of polar explorer Ernest Shackleton’s ship...
Take a look: Researchers find polar explorer Shackleton's wrecked ship