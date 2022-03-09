Local Listings
Abbott calls for ‘Day of Prayer for Ukraine’ in Texas

Ukraine Flag
Ukraine Flag(Yehor Milohrodskyi)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation asking for citizens to observe Sunday, March 13, 2022, as a “Day of Prayer for Ukraine.”

In a letter issued Wednesday, Abbott stated that the Texas Governor’s Mansion will be lit blue and yellow on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13 in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

The Ukrainian flag will also be flown at the mansion on Saturday and Sunday.

The Governor held a conference call with 80 Texas faith leaders on Wednesday to announce the Day of Prayer and the mansion lighting.

“Cecilia and I encourage Texans of all faiths and religious backgrounds to join us in a day of prayer for all of Ukraine and to stand in solidarity with the thousands who have been affected by this horrific war,” said Governor Abbott.

