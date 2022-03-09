Local Listings
Chance of snow Friday following Thursday cold front

By John Robison
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another round of winter weather is moving into the South Plains after a spring-like day.

By Thursday morning, winds will return to the north and colder air will once again invade the region, along with gusty north winds and increasing clouds. On average, it will be about 10 to 15 degrees colder than the afternoon highs on Wednesday.

It will get colder as we move into early Friday and Saturday morning.

Low will likely be in the single digits to teens both Friday and Saturday mornings. So, if you turned on the sprinkler, better turn if off for a few days.

Along with some colder temps there is a chance for some snow from New Mexico east into the Panhandle area and portions of the South Plains on Friday. Most of the accumulations will be in the north to northwest counties and northward into the Panhandle.

It appears, as of Wednesday, that northern areas may receive an inch or so while Lubbock might see a dusting or a mixture of freezing rain, drizzle and light snow early Friday through mid-day.

The weekend will bring some relief with sunny skies and a slow warming trend Saturday with Sunday possibly near 70 degrees.

