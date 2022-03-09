Local Listings
Christ, the King schools will become diocesan Catholic school

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Christ, the King School from pre-k through eighth grade, will join Christ the King High School as part of a diocesan Catholic school.

Bishop Robert M. Coerver announced the change during his homily for Mass on Sunday, March 6.

He said after much consultation and a commitment to the long legacy of Catholic education in the U.S., the change from a parochial school to a diocesan school gives the financial responsibility for the school to the diocese.

Catholic schools in the United States date back to the 1700s. They have been established by St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and St. John Neumann and continued forming students in faith and academics for many decades.

“There are new visions taking shape nationally which could make Catholic Education more broadly available, especially in smaller communities. Keeping our Catholic schools on Christ the King Cathedral campus vibrant and growing allows the Diocese of Lubbock to be part of those new visions,” Bishop Coerver said.

Bishops in the United States have emphasized the calling of the entire Catholic community to evangelize and have stressed the critical and irreplaceable role Catholic elementary and secondary schools play in this endeavor.

Christine Wanjura, Diocese of Lubbock Superintendent of Catholic Schools, said she is grateful for the thorough evaluation of the operational viability of Christ the King School as a parochial school and to the Christ the King Cathedral parish whose care the school has been under for more than 65 years.

“Demographic changes and financial challenges necessitated re-evaluating the best way to support Catholic schools in the Diocese of Lubbock,” Superintendent Wanjura said. “In 2019, CTK School grades 9-12 became Christ the King Diocesan High School supported financially by the diocese and parishes represented by the students enrolled. Under this model, the school has exhibited financial stability, steady enrollment, academic and athletic accolades and most importantly success in the formation of students and building a community.”

Enrollment for the 2022-2023 School Year is now open. For more information, click here.

