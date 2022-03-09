City Council approves resolution for Allsup’s to sell alcohol at new location

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council unanimously passed a resolution to allow the sale of alcohol at the new location for an Allsup’s across from Texas Tech University.

Because the new location, on the corner of Broadway and University Ave, is within 300 feet of the school, the city council had to approve a variance required by a 2009 ordinance.

This new location is reportedly one of many Allsup’s locations coming to Lubbock city limits.

The location is expected to include a walk-up bar, full kitchen, and dining area.

