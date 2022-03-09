Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

City Council approves resolution for Allsup’s to sell alcohol at new location

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council unanimously passed a resolution to allow the sale of alcohol at the new location for an Allsup’s across from Texas Tech University.

Because the new location, on the corner of Broadway and University Ave, is within 300 feet of the school, the city council had to approve a variance required by a 2009 ordinance.

This new location is reportedly one of many Allsup’s locations coming to Lubbock city limits.

The location is expected to include a walk-up bar, full kitchen, and dining area.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelwitch Cabaret in Lubbock
Floor manager dies in shooting at Angelwitch Cabaret
Kallie Ketchersid, 17, of Ropesville
South Plains communities rally behind Ropesville teen seriously injured in crash
Officer injured in crash during chase of possible shooting suspect, one injured in shooting
Bart Reagor moments after the verdict is in. He was found not guilty of bank fraud and guilty...
Ahead of sentencing, judge to consider Bart Reagor’s flight risk
Bart Reagor leaves the United States Federal Courthouse in Amarillo
Federal judge prepares to sentence Bart Reagor to prison for lying to a bank

Latest News

Lubbock police are asking for public help as they search for suspects in a smash and grab...
LPD searching for suspects in smash & grab vehicle burglary
Scam Alert
Lubbock police warning about Amazon, text message scams
TTU Head Football Coach Joey McGuire
Texas Tech Football at United Supermarkets
Lubbock monthly sales tax revenue up 24 percent over 2021
Lubbock monthly sales tax revenue up 24 percent over 2021
Texas Historical Foundation Donates to Flying Queens Museum
Texas Historical Foundation donates to Flying Queens Museum