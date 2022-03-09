Local Listings
Floor manager dies in shooting at Angelwitch Cabaret

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit are investigating a deadly shooting at Angelwitch Cabaret, which is off of Highway 87 between 82nd and 98th Street.

Deputies were called to the club around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.

When they arrived, they found 28-year-old Joseph Burks inside with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. Burks was a floor manager at Angelwitch according to management at the establishment.

Deputies say the suspect left the scene and has not been found.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the CrimeLine at 806-741-1000 or call 911.

