First Alert Weather: Late-week snow chance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ahead of a strong cold front, today temperatures will warm to near average for the time of year. Behind the front temperatures will plunge to well below average. The cold will be accompanied by some snow. More detail in the story below.

This afternoon temperatures climb into the 60s, just a bit below average but about ten degrees warmer than yesterday. Highs will range from near 60 in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to the mid-60s in the southeast. It will become quite breezy, making today a NO BURN DAY.

Mostly fair, breezy, and cold tonight. Lows in the Lubbock area again will drop into the 20s.

Tomorrow is a transition day in our weather. The strong (arctic) cold front I talked about in previous days is now expected to move through the viewing area by early tomorrow. With this earlier arrival, temperatures tomorrow will peak only in the mid- to upper 30s in the northwestern viewing area. In the 40s in the Lubbock area. In the 50s in the south.

Snow Outlook

Light snow showers are likely in our viewing area Friday. Based on data available now, the northwestern KCBD viewing area may receive around an inch of snow, with a few spots one to two inches of snow. The outlook for Lubbock and the remainder of the viewing area is for less than an inch of snowfall. Likely less than a half inch.

Friday otherwise will be cloudy, breezy, and very cold. There may be breaks in the cloud cover late in the afternoon. I expect single-digit wind chills Friday morning. Some of those will be preceded by a negative sign. Afternoon highs will not make it out of the 30s.

More Spring-like weather returns this weekend. Saturday will be sunny, breezy, and chilly. Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and a little warmer.

Saturday temperatures will peak from the mid-50s to low 60s. Sunday temperatures will peak from the upper 60s to low 70s.

Daylight Saving Time

Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins this Sunday, March 14. Time “springs forward” one hour. 2 A.M. becomes 3 A.M. Last thing Saturday or first thing Sunday set your time-pieces FORWARD one hour.

You may “lose” an hour of sleep, but you also may enjoy an additional hour of daylight near the end of the day! Sunday morning the Sun will rise, by the clock, an hour later, at about 8 AM. At the end of the day, dusk and dark will arrive, by the clock, also an hour later. Sunday’s sunset will be a little before 8 PM!

The time change is a good time to change the batteries in your weather radios, smoke detectors, and CO2 detectors.

