Lubbock Public Health Department to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccines

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccines every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Appointments are also available by calling 806-775-2933. The Public Health Department is located at 806 18th Street.

There is no charge for a COVID-19 vaccine.

