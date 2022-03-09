Man indicted for striking homeowner accused of invading NW homes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday, a grand jury panel indicted a man accused of breaking into multiple homes in Northwest Lubbock and attacking a homeowner.

Prosecutors pressed a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Djinon Davis.

Police say Davis is seen in a surveillance video walking up to a residence near Erskine Street and North Frankford Avenue.

In one break-in, prosecutors claim Davis pistol-whipped a homeowner before leaving.

A couple of days after the video came out, Davis surrendered to police.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.