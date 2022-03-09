Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Man indicted for striking homeowner accused of invading NW homes

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday, a grand jury panel indicted a man accused of breaking into multiple homes in Northwest Lubbock and attacking a homeowner.

Prosecutors pressed a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Djinon Davis.

Police say Davis is seen in a surveillance video walking up to a residence near Erskine Street and North Frankford Avenue.

In one break-in, prosecutors claim Davis pistol-whipped a homeowner before leaving.

A couple of days after the video came out, Davis surrendered to police.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelwitch Cabaret in Lubbock
Floor manager dies in shooting at Angelwitch Cabaret
Kallie Ketchersid, 17, of Ropesville
South Plains communities rally behind Ropesville teen seriously injured in crash
Officer injured in crash during chase of possible shooting suspect, one injured in shooting
Bart Reagor moments after the verdict is in. He was found not guilty of bank fraud and guilty...
Ahead of sentencing, judge to consider Bart Reagor’s flight risk
Bart Reagor leaves the United States Federal Courthouse in Amarillo
Federal judge prepares to sentence Bart Reagor to prison for lying to a bank

Latest News

Jones AT&T Stadium lit up in green to honor Kallie Ketchersid on Wednesday night, Mar. 9.
South Plains ‘goes green’ to support Ropes teen seriously injured in crash
Lubbock police are asking for public help as they search for suspects in a smash and grab...
LPD searching for suspects in smash & grab vehicle burglary
Scam Alert
Lubbock police warning about Amazon, text message scams
TTU Head Football Coach Joey McGuire
Texas Tech Football at United Supermarkets
Lubbock monthly sales tax revenue up 24 percent over 2021
Lubbock monthly sales tax revenue up 24 percent over 2021