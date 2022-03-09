Local Listings
‘No critical impact on safety’ at Chernobyl after power outage, atomic agency says

FILE - A Soviet-era top secret object Duga, an over-the-horizon radar system once used as part...
FILE - A Soviet-era top secret object Duga, an over-the-horizon radar system once used as part of the Soviet missile defense early-warning radar network, seen behind a radioactivity sign in Chernobyl, Ukraine, on Nov. 22, 2018. The IAEA also had on Tuesday expressed concern about the treatment of Chernobyl’s 210 personnel, who have been working there since the day before Russia took over the site on Feb. 24. It called for the staff to be rotated out. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)(Efrem Lukatsky | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST
BERLIN (AP/Gray News) — The International Atomic Energy Agency says it sees “no critical impact on safety” from the power cut at the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine.

The Vienna-based U.N. nuclear watchdog said Wednesday that Ukraine had informed it of the loss of electricity and that the development violates a “key safety pillar on ensuring uninterrupted power supply.” But it tweeted that “in this case IAEA sees no critical impact on safety.”

The IAEA said that there could be “effective heat removal without need for electrical supply” from spent nuclear fuel at the site.

In comments Saturday, Rafael Mariano Grossi, the IAEA director general, said he wants to come to Ukraine to assess the situation. (Source: IAEA/CNN)

Chernobyl, a Ukrainian nuclear plant, is in Russian control. Ukraine’s national nuclear regulator said all Chernobyl facilities are without power and the diesel generators have fuel for 48 hours, the Associated Press reported.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the grid supplying electricity is damaged and called for a cease-fire to allow for repairs. It is not known what caused the damage to the power line, the Associated Press reported.

Chernobyl, the site of the world’s biggest nuclear disaster in 1986, is located in an exclusion zone and includes decommissioned reactors and radioactive waste facilities. The site stores spent nuclear fuel, which must be kept cool.

The International Atomic Energy Agency had on Tuesday expressed concern about the treatment of Chernobyl’s 210 personnel, who have been working there since the day before Russia took over the site on Feb. 24. It called for the staff to be rotated out.

“Their capacity to make decisions free of undue pressure is among the seven indispensable pillars of nuclear safety and security,” the IAEA said.

(CNN, RUSSIA 24, PRESS SERVICE OF UKRAINIAN GROUND FORCES, STATE EMERG SERVICES OF UKRAINE, UKRAINE MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS, LATVIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group contributed to this report.

