Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

With Russia cutoff, Republicans, environmental advocates differ on path to energy independence

Republicans push for an increase of oil production at home, while others are concerned about climate change.
By Peter Zampa
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Americans are nervous about rising gas prices in the U.S. after the president announced a ban on Russian energy imports Tuesday. One Alaska senator believes the solution to lowering the prices lies right here at home.

“We need to be producing that energy from America,” said Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Ala.).

While President Joe Biden said the U.S. will no longer import energy from Russia, Sen. Sullivan said the president needs to take it a step further by expanding energy production at home. President Biden argues nothing is stopping oil companies from production right now, but the administration also says it is committed to greener energy and eventually moving away from fossil fuels. Sullivan thinks these efforts make the U.S. reliant on bad actors like Russia.

“It hurts our families, it hurts our workers, but it empowers dictators like Putin,” said Sullivan.

With Russian oil out of the picture and gas in high demand, President Biden said his administration will tap into millions of barrels from the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve. Sullivan said instead, let Alaska ramp up production.

“Tap America’s strategic petroleum reserve which is the great state of Alaska,” said Sullivan.

Environment-focused Democrats on Capitol HIll back the administration’s decision to tap into reserves to get the country through a price surge. Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.) said while the war in Ukraine is top of mind, the battle against climate change does not need to stop.

“We’re all trying to wean our way off of fossil fuels, whether it’s through conservation, whether it’s through development of renewables, tax breaks for solar, electric cars,” said Titus.

Titus said she constantly notices the effects of climate change in her desert district.

David Kieve from the Environmental Defense Fund acknowledged the need for short term relief as Americans struggle with high prices. But he argues the best way to ensure price stability and free the U.S. from international entanglements is to move away from oil.

“Leading the way to a clean energy transition will really lead the way to American energy independence,” said Kieve.

In 2021, the U.S. imported over 245 million barrels of oil and petroleum products from Russia. The year before, roughly 200 million barrels.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelwitch Cabaret in Lubbock
Floor manager dies in shooting at Angelwitch Cabaret
Bart Reagor outside the federal courthouse in Amarillo after his sentencing on March 10, 2022.
Bart Reagor sentenced to 14 years in prison
House explodes in South Lubbock, nearby homes evacuated
Evacuated residents returning after South Lubbock house explosion
Bart Reagor leaves the United States Federal Courthouse in Amarillo
Federal judge prepares to sentence Bart Reagor to prison for lying to a bank
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

Latest News

Mayor Dan Pope was emotional at times as he spoke to the crowd during his final State of the...
Mayor Pope acknowledges National Social Work month
David Glasheen and Carl Tepper are in a Republican primary runoff for Texas House District 84
Glasheen, Tepper begin Republican primary runoff race for State Representative District 84
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Paxton, Bush headed to runoff in attorney general primary
Top Row (L-R) - Chad Prather, Kandy Kaye Horn, Allen West, Paul Belew Bottom Row (L-R) - Danny...
Abbott wins GOP nomination, to face O’Rourke in November
Jordan Rackler defeats Chad Seay for Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 4 race.
Rackler defeats Seay in county commissioner primary