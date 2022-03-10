Local Listings
Adams named Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year semifinalist

Red Raider Basketball Head Coach Mark Adams celebrates after win over Kansas(Source: KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST
KANSAS CITY (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams has been named a 2022 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year semifinalist. The list of 10 will be narrowed down to the finalists on March 18.

The Red Raiders enter the postseason with a 23-8 overall record and finished third in the Big 12 with a 12-6 conference record. Adams was named the Associated Press Big 12 Coach of the Year. He has Tech at No. 14 nationally in the polls and as the top defensive team in the nation according to Kenpom.com. The team went 18-0 at home this season and has seven wins over ranked opponents.

Along with Adams, Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year semifinalist list includes John Calipari (Kentucky), Ed Cooley (Providence), Scott Drew (Baylor), Steve Forbes (Wake Forest), Greg Gard (Wisconsin), Tommy Lloyd (Arizona), Matt McMahon (Murray State), Bruce Pearl (Auburn) and Kelvin Sampson. The Big 12 and SEC are the only two conferences with two coaches named as semifinalists.

Adams is in his first season as the program’s head coach after five seasons as the associate head coach. Tech was unranked to begin the season and has risen to as high as No. 9 nationally. The Red Raiders swept Baylor and Texas during the regular season, including topping the Bears when they were at No. 1 in the nation. It was the second win over a top-ranked opponent in program history.

Adams and the Red Raiders begin the postseason tonight at 8:30 p.m. against Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship quarterfinals.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics.

