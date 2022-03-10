Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Goldman Sachs shuts down its Russia business

FILE - The logo for Goldman Sachs appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York...
FILE - The logo for Goldman Sachs appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 13, 2021.(Richard Drew | AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK — Goldman Sachs says it is closing its operations in Russia entirely, making it the first major Wall Street bank to do so since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Goldman’s announcement comes after Citigroup said it would start winding down its Russia operations. But that process will likely take longer because Citi operates a consumer banking and business banking division in the country.

Like other Wall Street banks, Goldman operated a small investment banking business in the country for the past few years. The bank said in a statement Thursday it has roughly $650 million in exposure to Russian debt.

Banking is the latest industry to come under pressure to cut its Russian ties due to the war. But unlike companies who make goods that ship to Russia, banks have loans, deposits and existing customer relationships that take time to wind down or sell off.

Ukrainian officials said the attack killed three people and wounded at least 17. (CNN, TELEGRAM, @ZELENSKYYUA, FACEBOOK, SERBIAN INFO WARRIORS, @PRESSSEC)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House explodes in South Lubbock, nearby homes evacuated
Evacuated residents returning after South Lubbock house explosion
Bart Reagor outside the federal courthouse in Amarillo after his sentencing on March 10, 2022.
Bart Reagor sentenced to 14 years in prison
51-year-old Kennon Charles Shaw, who is wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Joseph Burks
Suspect identified in Angelwitch Cabaret deadly shooting
Bart Reagor leaves the United States Federal Courthouse in Amarillo
Federal judge prepares to sentence Bart Reagor to prison for lying to a bank
Angelwitch Cabaret in Lubbock
Floor manager dies in shooting at Angelwitch Cabaret

Latest News

Detectives found additional human remains buried in a shallow grave Friday morning as they...
Authorities identify human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida, find additional remains
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian offensive widens as US imposes new trade sanctions
Russian forces are expanding their offensive in Ukraine to the west for the first time.
Russian strategy shift poses new concerns
Toronto opens at home against Texas on April 8.
Unvaccinated MLB players can’t travel to Canada to play Blue Jays
Gas prices in Beverly Hills are skyrocketing.
Gas prices hit over $7 per gallon in Beverly Hills