Report: House explodes in South Lubbock, nearby homes evacuated

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a reported house explosion in South Lubbock.

The explosion happened in the 3300 block of 89th Street around 3:50 p.m. The area is near 89th and Indiana Ave. Homes have been evacuated, but there is no word on how many.

Please avoid the area of 3300 89th Street. 3300 89th street is closed and 88th street between Indiana and Geneva is closed to through traffic. 90th Street between Indiana and Geneva is also being closed to traffic.

There is fire coming out of the roof of a home.

There was a reported gas leak in the area before the explosion.

There is no word if anyone has been injured. The gas is reportedly being turned off to nearby homes.

This is a developing story. KCBD is on the scene gathering information.

