LPD searching for suspects in smash & grab vehicle burglary

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for public help as they search for suspects in a smash and grab vehicle burglary that happened early in the morning on Feb. 26.

Police say two people drove up to this house near Knoxville Drive and Jordan Drive and used a concrete block to smash the truck window, then dove inside to steal from it.

Police featured the video for Wanted Wednesday this week.

If you have any information, police ask that you contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Happy #WantedWednesday, Lubbock! Y'all did a great job with possible identities of last week's featured suspects. Let's see if you can do it again! Help us identify this guy who decided to take a concrete brick to a pickup truck window recently. It's case 22-7849. So if you know him, go ahead and give Crime Line a call at 806-741-1000!

Posted by Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Lubbock monthly sales tax revenue up 24 percent over 2021
