LPD searching for suspects in smash & grab vehicle burglary
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for public help as they search for suspects in a smash and grab vehicle burglary that happened early in the morning on Feb. 26.
Police say two people drove up to this house near Knoxville Drive and Jordan Drive and used a concrete block to smash the truck window, then dove inside to steal from it.
Police featured the video for Wanted Wednesday this week.
If you have any information, police ask that you contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.