Lubbock man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of possession of child pornography.

Michael Karl Dent, 32, of Lubbock, pleaded guilty Wednesday and faces up to 10 years in prison and five years to life of supervised release once he is out of prison. He also has to register as a sex offender.

Federal court documents show Dent managed a fast-food restaurant in Lubbock in 2021. A 16-year-old girl who worked for him at the restaurant was communicating with Dent and they made plans to engage in sexual activity, according to investigators.

The girl admitted to police she and Dent had a “fling” and they kissed, chatted on social media and exchanged sexual and nude photographs with each other.

Dent admitted to the charges and told police he knew she was a minor.

He will be arraigned on March 21, 2022. His sentencing date has not yet been set.

