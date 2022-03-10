Lubbock monthly sales tax revenue up 24 percent over 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are continued signs of steady economic growth across Texas. This includes the latest sales tax revenue figures released by Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s office.

This month $913.3 million is being sent to local governments across the state, an increase of 19.8 percent over the same payment in 2021. This sales tax revenue is from sales made in January at businesses that report tax monthly.

The City of Lubbock is receiving a payment of $6,859,266.99. This is more than 24 percent higher than the 2021 payment, one of the most significant increases in Texas’s largest cities. Midland, Sugar Land, and Irving also saw increases of about 25 percent. Arlington’s revenue was up 56.7 percent over the payment this month in 2021.

Lubbock’s year-to-date sales tax revenue is $24,147,263.77. This is up 20 percent over the year-to-date total by this time in 2021. Statewide, year-to-date sales tax revenue is up 20.5 percent over 2021.

Click here - to track specifics on the data by city, county, or other governmental districts.

