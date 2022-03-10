Lubbock police warning about Amazon, text message scams

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are warning about the spread of Amazon scams in our area. Their main message, don’t just react, research.

One of the most common Amazon scams involves a scammer claiming your account has been hacked.

The easiest way to check that is to check your Amazon account directly, or call a known Amazon number for confirmation.

Lt. Brady Cross says, “I think people are trusting overall and they want to make sure everything, all their accounts, are in good standing - and they do things and rush and react before they research to make sure it’s a legitimate source.”

Also watch out for mass text messages from numbers you don’t recognize.

Thieves will send messages to dozens or hundreds of numbers, hoping someone will click on a bad link.

If you get a message like that take a screen shot of it, delete it, and report it. You can learn more from the FTC site here: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/how-recognize-and-report-spam-text-messages

Hey, folks! We'd like to ask you to pause for a quick second as you're taking your afternoon scroll through your... Posted by Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.