Servpro to host 17th Annual Golf Tournament benefiting BBBS

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - SERVPRO of South and Southwest Lubbock is pleased to announce their 17th Annual Golf for Kids’ Sake Golf Tournament on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Lakeridge Country Club (8802 Vicksburg Avenue in Lubbock), with flights arriving at 8:00 am and 1:30 pm, respectively. SERVPRO® ensures 100% of the money raised from the golf tournament benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock.

This year’s tournament has been moved to the beautiful golf course at LakeRidge Country Club. LakeRidge Country Club is dedicated to becoming one of this year’s most prominent sponsors. Ramona McKay of LakeRidge Country Club said about their participation in this year’s event, “LakeRidge Country Club is excited to be part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters 2022 Golf Tournament. It is an excellent opportunity for LakeRidge Country Club to give back to our local community while showcasing our great golf course. We look forward to hosting the event and raising funds for such a needed Lubbock organization.”

To date, other major returning sponsors include Commander’s Palace, T-Mobile, Bam’s Complete A/V, and King Consultants. All American Eatery is providing breakfast, and lunch is provided again this year by J&M BBQ.

As the most significant fundraiser year after year for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock, the tournament is vital to their mission of providing youth with strong, professionally supported one-to-one mentoring services in Lubbock and the South Plains area. By participating in this event, you will help ensure services remain free for recruiting and training mentors, serving families in need, and raising community awareness of the challenges faced by local children. This annual tournament has raised nearly $480,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock since its inception in 2006.

As a trusted leader in the restoration industry, SERVPRO® of South and Southwest Lubbock provides 24-hour residential and commercial services. As a locally owned and operated business, they’re dedicated to being faster to any size disaster, with the experience, training, equipment, and expertise to handle restoration and cleaning needs. In addition to restoration, they offer various cleaning services, from furniture and carpets to severe mold, air ducts, and biohazard clean-up. For more information, visit their website at www.servprosouthwestlubbock.com.

For nearly 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock has provided strong, professionally supported one-to-one mentoring services in Lubbock and the South Plains area. The unique mentoring model helps children reach their potential and overcome adversity by broadening their outlook on life. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock is recognized as a 501c (3) and is a community partner of Lubbock Area United Way. For more information, visit their website here.

