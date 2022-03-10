Snow begins tomorrow morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the KCBD viewing area as snow is expected Friday morning.

Winter Weather Advisory (KCBD)

Snow will begin to move into the northwestern part of the viewing area early tomorrow morning. This band of snow will push to the southeast making its way through Lubbock as early as 9 am. As it continues to push to the southeast it will run into some drier air and begin to dissipate shortly after lunchtime. Snowfall totals generally seem to be light for most of the area, with the heaviest snow expected for the very far southwestern portion of the panhandle. Impacts include some blowing snow, reduced visibilities as times, and slick/snow-packed roadways.

Snowfall forecast (KCBD)

Along with the snow comes much colder air filtering in overnight and hanging around as we begin the weekend. Overnight lows tonight are expected to reach the teens and 20s, with wind chill values dipping into the negatives. Winds will remain breezy from the northeast overnight contributing to the wind-chill factor.

Friday forecast (KCBD)

Tomorrow, temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 30s across the viewing area. A high of 35 degrees in Lubbock with breezy winds from the north around 15-20 mph. Of course as our snow band passes we can expect overcast skies, but by late afternoon we will see skies beginning to clear.

Warmer for the weekend but not before an even colder night Friday into Saturday morning with clear skies and calmer winds, temps in the single digits and teens. By Saturday afternoon a high of 57 in Lubbock. Sunny and dry through the weekend, even warmer on Sunday with a high of 68.

Winds will kick up again Monday as another weaker cold front pushes through. Windy conditions expected and a very slim chance for an isolated shower or two, over wise a bit cooler.

Spring returns after Monday, highs back in the 60s and 70s for the rest of the workweek.

