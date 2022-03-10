South Plains ‘goes green’ to support Ropes teen seriously injured in crash

ROPES, Texas (KCBD) - Support is pouring in for a Ropesville teen and her family after she was seriously injured in a crash last week.

Update From Keila God is moving in Room 905 today!!!! My little fighter had another unchanged CT which means we are... Posted by Kallie’s Fight on Friday, March 11, 2022

17-year-old Kallie Ketchersid crashed on her way home from One Act Play practice on Thursday. She was taken to the hospital in Lubbock and then sent to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston three days later, where she is now.

The South Plains “went green” in support of Kallie. Students at Whiteface, Tahoka, Plains and Frenship schools wore green on Wednesday, the school color for Ropes. The Texas Tech Jones AT&T Stadium was also lit up with green lights Wednesday after sundown.

The Ropes junior class, where Kallie goes to school, is accepting donations. There was also a food-truck fundraiser at the school for lunch on Wednesday. There’s a “KALLIE STRONG” t-shirts fundraiser going on, a gift-card drive and more.

“It’s a true testament to who Kallie is, to see this amount of love and support from everywhere, everyone,” Kallie’s cheer coach and teacher, Morgan Jackson said.

“Really that’s all we can say is just thank you and continue praying for her recovery,” Kallie’s friend, Allie Wilson said.

Kallie, a junior at Ropes High School, is a cheerleader, basketball player, involved in One Act Play, FFA and UIL. More than that, she’s a rock for her friends.

“As a friend group, if any of us are feeling down or upset, we turn to Kallie because she’s always right there to pick you back up. She can always make you laugh, whether she means to or not,” her friend, Ava Grace Falls said.

“She probably has one of the biggest hearts that I know,” Wilson said.

“She lets her light shine everywhere that she goes,” her friend, Heather McNabb said.

The Ropes Community and her friends are all ready for Kallie to come home.

“Without her here right now, it’s just not the same. We need her here, we need her back,” Kallie’s friend, Logan Delgado said.

“I love this girl with all my heart and I know that she’s a fighter and she’s going to fight every day to get back to this community where everyone loves her,” Jackson said.

The last update on the Facebook page “Kallie’s Fight” says that she and her family are currently in a waiting game. She needs good blood flow to the brain before doctors can perform multiple surgeries. Her family says she’s already proven to be a fighter.

How you can help

Here are some of the ways you can help the family:

The Junior class is accepting donations through March 11. Checks can be made to Ropes Jr. Class (write Kallie in the memo). They can be mailed to 304 Ranch Rd. Ropesville, TX 79358.

The First Baptist Church of Ropes is having a gift-card drive for the family as they spend time in Houston taking care of Kallie.

A medical benefit account has been opened for Kallie Ketchersid at Peoples Bank. You can make a donation at any Peoples Bank location or mail your deposit to Peoples Bank Attn: Chelsea Salazar 5820 82nd Street Lubbock, TX 79424.

A t-shirt fundraiser has also been created through Red Door Designs. They have created a “KALLIE STRONG” T-shirt. All of the proceeds will go directly to Kallie. If you would like to purchase a shirt, click here for the adult sizes. Click here for the youth sizes.

The communities of Sundown, Lorenzo, Tahoka, Frenship, and many others are working to help the family and Kallie raise money so her family can be there for her during this time.

