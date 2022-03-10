Local Listings
Suspect identified in Angelwitch Cabaret deadly shooting

51-year-old Kennon Charles Shaw, who is wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Joseph Burks
51-year-old Kennon Charles Shaw, who is wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Joseph Burks(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes is looking for 51-year-old Kennon Charles Shaw, who is wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Joseph Burks.

Deputies were called to Angelwitch Cabaret just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. The club is located off of Highway 87 between 82nd and 98th Streets.

When deputies arrived, they found Burks had been shot inside the club. Burks was a floor manager at Angelwitch Cabaret.

Burks was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeLine at 806-741-1000 or call 911.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.

