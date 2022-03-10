Local Listings
Texas Tech Football at United Supermarkets

TTU Head Football Coach Joey McGuire
TTU Head Football Coach Joey McGuire(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Texas Tech Athletics Communication
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech football program will volunteer at various United Supermarkets locations from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thursday, March 10, as part of a community service project.

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire and various upper-level students will be at the United Supermarkets located at 114th and Slide.

As a reminder, Texas Tech will also host a press conference to introduce its offensive staff at 10:45 a.m. Thursday inside the Football Training Facility.

