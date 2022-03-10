Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Ukrainian city of Mariupol uses mass grave amid heavy shelling

The WHO says it has confirmed 18 attacks on health facilities and ambulances. (CNN, Twitter/ @Аслан, Twitter/ @TimWhite, Telegram, Facebook/ Павло Кириленко)
By EVGENIY MALOLETKA
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — With bodies piling up in Russia’s nine-day siege of Mariupol, the port city of 430,000 in southeastern Ukraine, local authorities are hurrying to bury the dead in a mass grave.

City workers made quick signs of the cross gestures as they pushed bodies wrapped in carpets or bags into a deep trench some 25 meters (80 feet) long on the outskirts of the city.

More than 70 bodies have been interred in the common grave since it was opened Tuesday.

Dead bodies are placed into a mass grave on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Dead bodies are placed into a mass grave on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022 as people cannot bury their dead because of the heavy shelling by Russian forces.(AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

About half of those buried were killed in the intense shelling of the city, estimated an AP journalist who visited the burial ground. Others died at home from natural causes, but authorities were unable to arrange for the collection of the bodies or their burial.

Mariupol has suffered at least eight major airstrikes in the past 48 hours, with a children’s hospital and the central fire department among those hit.

City residents are staying in shelters as much as possible as temperatures dip to minus 9 degrees Celsius (15 degrees Fahrenheit).

Ukrainian officials said the attack killed three people and wounded at least 17. (CNN, TELEGRAM, @ZELENSKYYUA, FACEBOOK, SERBIAN INFO WARRIORS, @PRESSSEC)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House explodes in South Lubbock, nearby homes evacuated
Evacuated residents returning after South Lubbock house explosion
Bart Reagor outside the federal courthouse in Amarillo after his sentencing on March 10, 2022.
Bart Reagor sentenced to 14 years in prison
51-year-old Kennon Charles Shaw, who is wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Joseph Burks
Suspect identified in Angelwitch Cabaret deadly shooting
Bart Reagor leaves the United States Federal Courthouse in Amarillo
Federal judge prepares to sentence Bart Reagor to prison for lying to a bank
Angelwitch Cabaret in Lubbock
Floor manager dies in shooting at Angelwitch Cabaret

Latest News

Detectives found additional human remains buried in a shallow grave Friday morning as they...
Authorities identify human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida, find additional remains
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian offensive widens as US imposes new trade sanctions
Russian forces are expanding their offensive in Ukraine to the west for the first time.
Russian strategy shift poses new concerns
Toronto opens at home against Texas on April 8.
Unvaccinated MLB players can’t travel to Canada to play Blue Jays
Gas prices in Beverly Hills are skyrocketing.
Gas prices hit over $7 per gallon in Beverly Hills