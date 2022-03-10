UMC donates food bags for LISD students in need

Local Listings
UMC supplies food bags for LISD students in need
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC, with the help of UMC EMS, will deliver 120 food bags to Brown Elementary School this Friday, March 11, between 11:00 a.m. and noon.

Almost 97% of the students at Brown Elementary live in poverty, with many of the students being food insecure. This would be the 14th year in a row UMC partners with UMC EMS to give back to their community.

Each year UMC employees donate money or items for food bags. Each child receives peanut butter, jelly, a box of Capri-Sun drinks, Vienna sausage, Christmas treats, breakfast cereal, snack items, fruit cups, chips, and other miscellaneous food items.

“UMC is committed to our promise: Our Passion is You, and that extends well beyond patient care,” said Kristi Duske, UMC Senior Vice-President and Chief Legal Officer, who coordinates UMC’s Partners in Education program efforts. “We’re a part of this community. We need to be able to reach out and help those in this community, and this is a way for our employees to give back and be a part of that. UMC employees have contributed to this project for over 13 years.”

UMC has sponsored Brown Elementary, through the Partners in Education program, since 2008. We have done numerous activities and provided support based on what the school identifies as needs. The tradition of bringing food bags to Brown Elementary is one UMC is passionate about and will continue to serve the community. In addition to providing food bags semi-annually, UMC donates school supplies and puts on a staff appreciation dinner for Brown Elementary staff each year.

