United Family and Mrs. Baird’s Bread honor teachers on the rise

Teachers on the Rise official logo
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United Family and Mrs. Baird’s Bread announced the winners of the tenth annual Teachers on the Rise program.

Since its inception at the beginning of the school year, nominations have poured in from students and families across the South Plains, explaining how these teachers go above and beyond the call of duty and the reasons for deserving special recognition.

Daphne Masson of Parsons Elementary (LISD), Kyle Gosline of Lubbock Cooper, Laura Bush Middle School (LCISD), and Cody Lass of Estacado High School (LISD) were this month’s selected teachers.

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family.

“This has been a tremendous year for the Teachers on the Rise program so far,” said Shane Sumnow, the program’s director.

Winners receive a $100 United Supermarkets gift card and a gift box full of Mrs. Baird’s goodies, as well as a $50 American Express card.

To nominate your teacher, click here.

