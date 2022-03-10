Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

WATCH: Authorities struggle to capture cow running loose on freeway

Authorities in Los Angeles struggled to capture a cow running loose on the 210 freeway Wednesday afternoon. (Source: KCAL/KCBS)
By Tena Ezzedine
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCAL/KCBS) - Authorities in Los Angeles had quite the time trying to capture a loose cow on the freeway Wednesday afternoon.

Several agencies responded to try to guide the cow off the road. They corralled it onto an off-ramp, but then the animal got spooked and ran right back onto the 210 freeway.

Eventually, officials penned the cow in a parking lot, where it walked up some concrete stairs and then found a dirt driveway leading to a farm.

Wranglers finally captured the cow and are trying to determine where it came from so they can return it.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelwitch Cabaret in Lubbock
Floor manager dies in shooting at Angelwitch Cabaret
Bart Reagor leaves the United States Federal Courthouse in Amarillo
Federal judge prepares to sentence Bart Reagor to prison for lying to a bank
Bart Reagor outside the federal courthouse in Amarillo after his sentencing on March 10, 2022.
Bart Reagor sentenced to 14 years in prison
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Kallie Ketchersid, 17, of Ropesville
South Plains communities rally behind Ropesville teen seriously injured in crash

Latest News

FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
LIVE: Prosecutor seeks incarceration, restitution for Smollett
UMC supplies food bags for LISD students in need
UMC donates food bags for LISD students in need
FILE - Patrick Foye, Chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, hands out...
US to ease nationwide mask mandate on transit next month
Teachers on the Rise official logo
United Family and Mrs. Baird’s Bread honor teachers on the rise
Drone footage of house fire caused by a gas leak in South Lubbock. Video from Brandon Casey.
Drone footage house explosion from Brandon Casey