First Alert Forecast: Winter says, not so fast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The thoughts of many include Spring. Nature is about to remind us it’s not quite here. It begins with a cold wind, then highlighted by snow showers, and ending with temperatures in the teens.

The strong cold front, which I’ve talked about all week, moved through the viewing area before sunrise. In its wake, a cold northerly wind of 15 to 25 mph through the morning. Morning wind chills are in the single-digits and teens.

Cold northerly wind with wind chills in the single-digits and teens through the morning. (KCBD First Alert)

Lubbock area temperatures today will peak only in the 40s. In the viewing area the numbers will range from the upper 30s in the far northwestern viewing area to the mid-50s in the southeast.

Otherwise mostly sunny, breezy, and cold this afternoon.

Winter Showers

Increasing cloudiness will lead to a chance of very light wintry showers late tonight. In the hours before sunrise they may be in the form of patchy light freezing drizzle. This may lead to icy areas for the morning commute.

Light snow showers are likely tomorrow morning.

Accumulating Snowfall

Most forecast guidance projects less than an inch of snowfall in the Lubbock area. Only one of the six here comes in at over an inch. (KCBD First Alert)

Anticipated snowfall amounts, based on today’s data, for most of the area will be less than one inch. The exception continues to be the northern KCBD viewing area where one to two inches is possible, though a few spots may pick up close to three inches.

While snowfall is likely for much/all of the KCBD viewing area, most areas will receive less than an inch. Somewhat heavier amounts in the northern viewing area. (KCBD First Alert)

Tomorrow otherwise will be mostly cloudy, very breezy, and very cold. There will be breaks in the cloud cover late in the afternoon. I expect single-digit wind chills Friday morning. Some of those will be preceded by a negative sign. Afternoon highs will not make it out of the 30s.

Short Visit

Winter’s visit will be short.

More Spring-like weather returns this weekend. Saturday will be sunny, breezy, and chilly. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a windy and somewhat warmer afternoon.

Saturday temperatures will peak from the mid-50s to low 60s. Sunday temperatures will peak from the upper 60s to low 70s.

DST begins this weekend. Time “springs forward” one hour. 2 AM Sunday becomes 3 AM Sunday.

