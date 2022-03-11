Local Listings
Amigos grocery stores set to host annual Mis Quince Expo event

Amigos (Source: KFDA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Saturday, March 12, all four Amigos grocery stores in Texas will host the Mis Quince Expo event where guests can explore cakes, catering, dresses and even win some special prizes. The expo will run from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Guests will be able to sample food from the deli as well as see different party ideas. Amigos offerings won’t be the only thing guests can expect to find either, they will also be able to speak with local DJ’s and dress makers to find the perfect fit for their celebration.

“Mis Quince is one our best expos of the year,” said Rebekah Bernal, Hispanic innovation manager for The United Family. “It not only showcases what makes our Amigos locations special, but our store directors go out of their way to make sure local vendors are also featured. No matter what guests need for their quinceañera, we are a great place to start.”

Below are the Amigos locations:

112 N. University, Lubbock, Texas 79415

2403 N. Columbia Ave, Plainview, Texas 79072

520 N. 25 Mile Ave, Hereford, Texas 79045

3300 I-40 East, Amarillo, Texas 79103

