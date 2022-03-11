Anderson Brothers Jewelers celebrates 100 years, Mayor Pro Tem gives proclamation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A special recognition on Thursday for a Lubbock business that’s been a part of the community for 100 years.

Thursday afternoon, Mayor Pro Tem Steve Massengale proclaimed March 10th as Anderson Brothers Jewelers Day. This comes as the jewelry store prepares to close its doors.

After 51 years each at this business, the co-owners say it starts and finishes with good rapport with their customers.

“That’s something that doesn’t come easy. It’s something that’s worked on every day. We treat customers like we would like to be treated. We’re fair. We’re honest. We shoot straight with people and people appreciate that,” said co-owner Todd Fields.

Anderson Brothers also made a $5,000 donation to CASA of Lubbock during the celebration.

“Sometimes you begin to think what you do doesn’t matter; then something like this makes you realize how much it does,” said Todd Fields, co-owner of Anderson Brothers. “The outpouring of affection and support we’ve received from our clients, friends and neighbors has been amazing—so much more than we ever expected. It’s been so heartening to realize how important our services have been to so many. We planned this gathering to celebrate the history of our brand, our community and the generations-long relationships we’ve had with all of you and to say thank you, one last time.”

“We are very proud that so many Lubbock families, many for four and five generations, relied on and trusted Anderson Brothers for special gifts to mark life’s most important milestones—their birthdays, graduations, engagements, weddings, anniversaries and more—for so long. Todd and I have had the good fortune to be part of that for 51 years. I think I speak for both of us when I say it’s been a wonderful career, and we’d just like to thank you for making it possible,” continued Ann Winegar, co-owner of Anderson Brothers.

