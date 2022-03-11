Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Arrington defends ‘No’ vote on veterans health care bill

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tonight we are hearing from Lubbock Congressman Jodey Arrington about why he voted against a bill to expand health care benefits for veterans.

He joined nearly the entire Republican Party in voting against the bill.

The bill would provide presumptive health care benefits to veterans who served around “burn pits.”

Those were fields of trash and debris burned in the middle east as far back as the Gulf War and throughout the entire “global war on terror.”

The PACT Act would presume certain disabilities and health issues after a veteran’s service are connected to that exposure.

Congressman Arrington says he supports the idea, but the proposal is too expensive, and would create a backlog at the VA.

Here’s the statement the congressman sent exclusively to KCBD:

“We have a moral obligation to provide assistance to veterans affected by burn pits, which is why I voted for H.R. 6659, the Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act, a responsible and effective way to solve this serious problem. Unfortunately, Democrats - once again - jammed through the partisan PACT, which would waste billions of taxpayer dollars and worsen veterans’ access to care by tripling the disability claims backlog for veterans. West Texans expect their tax dollars to be spent on solving problems, not creating bigger ones.”

The bill Congressman Arrington supports does not presume any veterans’ health care problems are directly tied to burn pit exposure.

Instead, it includes a year of open enrollment, and evaluations for coverage.

The congressman’s office tells us that bill would be cheaper and include fewer veterans, so there would be less of a backlog.

The bill passed the senate unanimously, but does not have a date in the House.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelwitch Cabaret in Lubbock
Floor manager dies in shooting at Angelwitch Cabaret
House explodes in South Lubbock, nearby homes evacuated
Evacuated residents returning after South Lubbock house explosion
Bart Reagor outside the federal courthouse in Amarillo after his sentencing on March 10, 2022.
Bart Reagor sentenced to 14 years in prison
Bart Reagor leaves the United States Federal Courthouse in Amarillo
Federal judge prepares to sentence Bart Reagor to prison for lying to a bank
51-year-old Kennon Charles Shaw, who is wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Joseph Burks
Suspect identified in Angelwitch Cabaret deadly shooting

Latest News

The Child Protective Services office at the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services...
Foster girls who’d been victims of sex trafficking endured fresh abuse at a state shelter, report says
House explodes in South Lubbock, nearby homes evacuated
Evacuated residents returning after South Lubbock house explosion
Drone video following gas leak and home explosion in South Lubbock
Drone video following gas leak and home explosion in South Lubbock
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock celebrates the 17th Annual Golf for Kids’ Sake Golf...
Servpro to host 17th Annual Golf Tournament benefiting BBBS