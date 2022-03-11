City says pipeline crew hit gas line in South Lubbock which led to explosion, fire, evacuations

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - City management confirmed that a City of Lubbock pipeline crew was performing emergency repairs on a sanitary sewer line in the alley near Indiana and 89th Street Thursday, March 10.

This pipeline work resulted in a ruptured gas line that lead to nearby evacuations, an explosion at 3307 89th Street and significant damage to that property.

This is preliminary information. As of the time of release, the City of Lubbock is investigating events that caused the rupture of the gas main along with the resulting damage to the nearby structure.

Evacuated residents returning after South Lubbock house explosion

The man and woman who own the home have lived there for 40 years, according to friends and family. They say they lost everything in the explosion. They also lost three cats in the fire. Their 20-year-old dog was found safe in his dog house by firefighters.

If you would like to help them with immediate expenses and needs, a GoFundMe account has been set up for the family.

