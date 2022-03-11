Cold mornings and sunny afternoons after Friday’s light flurries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The snow has moved out of the area and it will be sunny and warmer weekend for the region.

As for snow fall amounts, most varied from trace amount in Lubbock to 1 inch in Plainview to 2-3 inch amounts in the Panhandle.

Moving into the weekend, the afternoons will be sunny, breezy and warmer and it will remain dry.

It will be a very cold Saturday morning with low in the teens followed by an afternoon max temp between 55 to 60 degrees. Sunny skies and gusty southwest winds will help the temperatures climb.

More wind on Sunday as the afternoon temps move to the mid to upper 60s and plenty of sunshine and wind. Winds speeds will average 20-30 mph and will increase the wildfire danger over the South Plains.

Monday has plenty of wind, sunshine and slightly cooler temps by the afternoon.

