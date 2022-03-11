Covenant Health changes visitor policy

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to a decrease in COVID-19 cases in our communities, Covenant Health will adjust the visitor policy in many of our ministries, effective Monday, March 14. The safety of our patients, caregivers, and visitors is our top priority. We are constantly evaluating our current conditions surrounding the virus and making appropriate policy decisions based on associated risks.

Hospital-issued medical-grade masks are required for all patients and visitors, age 2 years and older. For the safety of our patients, some units may have more restrictive policies.

VISITOR POLICY PER MINISTRY:

Covenant Medical Center

· Non-COVID patients may have 4 visitors per 24-hour period.

· COVID patients may have 2 visitors per day during the following hours: 10:00 am – 11:30 am; 2:00 pm – 4:30 pm; 8:30 pm – 10:00 pm.

· Emergency Department patients may have 2 visitors per day.

Please call 806-725-0505 to clarify the policy by unit.

Covenant Children’s

· Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time (4 visitors per 24-hour period).

· COVID patients may have 2 visitors per day.

· Emergency Department patients may have 2 visitors per day.

Covenant Specialty

· Patients may have 4 visitors per 24 hour-period.

Grace Clinic

· Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time.

· COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.

Grace Surgical Hospital

· Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time.

· COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.

Covenant Health Levelland

· Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Non-Covid patients in Labor & Delivery and Mom-Baby may have up to 2 visitors. These visitors must remain the same during the patient’s entire hospital stay.

· COVID patients may have 1 visitor per day. COVID patients in Labor & Delivery and Mom-Baby may have 1 visitor and this visitor must remain the same during the patient’s entire hospital stay.

Covenant Health Plainview

· Non-COVID patients may have 4 visitors per 24-hour period.

· COVID patients may have 2 visitors per day.

Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital

· Non-COVID patients may have 4 visitors per 24-hour period.

· COVID patients may have 2 visitors per day.

Covenant Medical Group Clinics

· Please limit visitors to help avoid additional exposure.

