Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

DPS increasing patrols for Spring Break

Texas DPS
Texas DPS
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will increase its presence on the roads to ensure highways are safe as part of a spring break enforcement campaign. From March 12 through March 20, the Texas Highway Patrol will be out looking for people who are violating traffic laws as part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort). The Operation will include St. Patrick’s Day.

“Spring break is a time for fun and relaxation, but we need to make sure people are enjoying their vacations responsibly and following the law,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “DPS will step up enforcement efforts on the roads, and we hope drivers will obey the posted speed limits, along with all the other laws, to make it possible for everyone to have a safe spring break.”

During the 2021 spring break enforcement effort, DPS Troopers issued more than 73,700 citations and warnings for violations. This included 7,236 speeding citations, 919 citations for seat belt or child safety seat violations and 500 Move Over, Slow Down citations and warnings. Troopers also made 512 felony arrests, 417 DWI arrests and 235 fugitive arrests.

To have a safe spring break holiday, DPS offers the following tips:

  • Don’t drink and drive. If you plan to have alcohol outside of your home, have a designated driver or take alternate transportation.
  • Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped. Through March 3 of this year, there have been 1,333 Move Over, Slow Down violations.
  • If you can Steer It, Clear It. If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the lanes of traffic. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.
  • Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
  • Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.
  • Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.
  • When using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.
  • Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
  • Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of roadside assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.
  • Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you’re traveling. For road conditions and closures, visit Drive Texas.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House explodes in South Lubbock, nearby homes evacuated
Evacuated residents returning after South Lubbock house explosion
Bart Reagor outside the federal courthouse in Amarillo after his sentencing on March 10, 2022.
Bart Reagor sentenced to 14 years in prison
51-year-old Kennon Charles Shaw, who is wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Joseph Burks
Suspect identified in Angelwitch Cabaret deadly shooting
Through the process of serving the search warrant, 6.3 pounds of cocaine, worth $114,240 was...
Police seize 6.3 pounds of cocaine in narcotics investigation
Angelwitch Cabaret in Lubbock
Floor manager dies in shooting at Angelwitch Cabaret

Latest News

Amigos (Source: KFDA)
Amigos grocery stores set to host annual Mis Quince Expo event
Noah River Pacheco is a member of the Fe (Iron) Tigers at Frenship High School in Wolfforth.
Frenship High School student receives TSTC scholarship at robotics competition
On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, crews will restripe the southbound lanes of Cambridge DR at the...
Wolfforth restriping at intersection of Cambridge DR and Donald Preston DR
Drone image from Brandon Casey of house explosion
City says pipeline crew hit gas line in South Lubbock which led to explosion, fire, evacuations