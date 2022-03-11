DPS increasing patrols for Spring Break

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will increase its presence on the roads to ensure highways are safe as part of a spring break enforcement campaign. From March 12 through March 20, the Texas Highway Patrol will be out looking for people who are violating traffic laws as part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort). The Operation will include St. Patrick’s Day.

“Spring break is a time for fun and relaxation, but we need to make sure people are enjoying their vacations responsibly and following the law,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “DPS will step up enforcement efforts on the roads, and we hope drivers will obey the posted speed limits, along with all the other laws, to make it possible for everyone to have a safe spring break.”

During the 2021 spring break enforcement effort, DPS Troopers issued more than 73,700 citations and warnings for violations. This included 7,236 speeding citations, 919 citations for seat belt or child safety seat violations and 500 Move Over, Slow Down citations and warnings. Troopers also made 512 felony arrests, 417 DWI arrests and 235 fugitive arrests.

To have a safe spring break holiday, DPS offers the following tips:

Don’t drink and drive . If you plan to have alcohol outside of your home, have a designated driver or take alternate transportation.

Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped. Through March 3 of this year, there have been 1,333 Move Over, Slow Down violations.

If you can Steer It, Clear It . If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the lanes of traffic. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.

Slow down , especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.

When using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road .

Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of roadside assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.

weather and road conditions wherever you’re traveling. For road conditions and closures, visit Monitorwherever you’re traveling. For road conditions and closures, visit Drive Texas

