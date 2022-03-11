Lady Raiders season ends with 73-58 loss to Oklahoma State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech women’s basketball team dropped their first-round game of the Big 12 women’s championship to Oklahoma 73-58, ending their year with an (11-19) overall record.

The Lady Raiders started the game giving up a 10-0 run to the Cowgirls before they came back in the end of the first quarter, cutting the lead down to one at the 1:27 mark before ending the quarter down 15-12.

In the second quarter Tech continued to fight, taking their first lead of the game at the 4:41 mark with a Bryn Gerlich lay-up. Texas Tech then went on a 6-0 run to end the quarter, heading to the half leading 34-28.

The Lady Raiders were able to start the second half with their biggest lead of the game at the 9:29 mark in the third quarter with an 8-point lead. But Oklahoma State would control the rest of the quarter as well as the fourth.

Tech trailed by as much as 22 points in the fourth quarter while turning the ball over six times. Texas Tech was held to 11 points in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth.

Since the arrival of Krista Gerlich, her daughter, Bryn Gerlich, and Vivian Gray, two former Cowgirls, the Lady Raiders are (0-5) against Oklahoma State.

Thursday night it was their offensive struggles in the second half that plagued the team and ultimately ended their season.

Gray finished with 20 points and six rebounds, while Gerlich added 11 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

This was the last game for seniors Taylah Thomas, Lexy Hightower, and Vivian Gray.

