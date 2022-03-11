Local Listings
Police seize 6.3 pounds of cocaine in narcotics investigation

Through the process of serving the search warrant, 6.3 pounds of cocaine, worth $114,240 was located, along with $72,220 in cash, and two firearms, one of which was stolen.(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two men are behind bars following an investigation by the Lubbock Police Department’s Narcotics Unit which resulted in the seizure of more than $185,000.

27-year-old Trevon Hicks and 22-year-old Rodrick Bibbs were taken into custody around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8th, in the 3300 block of East Bates in connection to case number 22-9438.

LPD’s SWAT Team assisted in serving the search warrant. Upon entry into the house, both Hicks and Bibbs fled from the back of the house. The suspects were seen by The Texas Department of Public Safety’s air support unit attempting to discard evidence. Both were taken into custody shortly after without incident.

Through the process of serving the search warrant, 6.3 pounds of cocaine, worth $114,240 was located, along with $72,220 in cash, and two firearms, one of which was stolen.

Both Hicks and Bibbs were arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center and booked on felony charges for manufacturing, delivery of a controlled substance and possession of stolen firearms.

27-year-old Trevon Hicks and 22-year-old Rodrick Bibbs
27-year-old Trevon Hicks and 22-year-old Rodrick Bibbs(Lubbock County Detention Center)

