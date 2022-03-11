Local Listings
Texas Tech men breeze past Iowa State 72-41 in Big 12 Quarterfinals

Red Raiders Face Iowa State in Big 12 Quarterfinals
Red Raiders Face Iowa State in Big 12 Quarterfinals(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Ronald Clark
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech men’s basketball team advanced to the Semifinals of the Big 12 Championships in Kansas City, Missouri after beating Iowa State 72-41 on Thursday.

The Red Raiders gave up the first basket of the game, giving the Cyclones their first and only lead of the game. The two teams were tied at five points each at the 16:33 mark in the first half, but after that it was all Texas Tech. Tech’s offense was firing on all cylinders as they extended their lead to 19 by halftime. The lead could have been 22, but a shot at the buzzer from near half court by Adonis Arms did not count since it was not off in time.

The second half was more of the same, as the Red Raiders held Iowa State scoreless for the first five minutes of the half. Then on the other end the offense continued to have a good night as they increased their lead to as much as 33 in the game.

Terrence Shannon Jr. led the way for the Red Raiders with 15 points and four rebounds. Kevin McCullar added 11 points off the bench to go with three rebound and three assist. While Kevin Obanor and Adonis Arms finished with 10 points each.

Next, Texas Tech will face seventh seeded Oklahoma Sooners who upset the two seed, Baylor Bears. That game is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN 2.

