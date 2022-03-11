Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Texas Tech praised for Military Friendly ratings

Texas Tech University Seal.
Texas Tech University Seal.(Michael Cantu KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University has consistently been recognized when it comes to its service to military members and veterans. Most recently, Texas Tech ranked on the “Best for Vets: Employers” list by Military Times and as a “Top 10 School” in the Military Friendly® Schools Awards designation by Viqtory.

Texas Tech is one of three universities listed on the “Best for Vets: Employers” list and the only higher education institution in Texas to be ranked. Other employers on the list include Bank of America, Hilton and Southwest Airlines. The university was evaluated on its military-connected job openings, inclusive hiring practices, military caregiver programs, employment retention and other factors.

“Texas Tech is honored to be among the list of employers recognized on Military Times’ ‘Best for Vets’ list,” said LaDonna Johnson, associate managing director of human resources at Texas Tech. “We are incredibly proud to provide support to our military employees.”

Texas Tech employs 228 active service members and veterans. Throughout the year, employees find support and service through Texas Tech’s Military & Veterans Programs (MVP). The unit exists to assist veterans and their families in achieving academic, personal and professional success. But support does not stop with employees.

Texas Tech also has roughly 3,600 military-affiliated students enrolled, and their positive experiences are one of many reasons Texas Tech was named a “Top 10 School” in the Military Friendly® Schools Awards designation by Viqtory, a company that creates resources for veterans. This award is determined by evaluating public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey.

Over 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-2023 survey and Texas Tech ranked No. 9.

This rating takes into account many factors such as academic policies and compliance, admissions and orientation, culture and commitment, financial aid and assistance, graduation and careers, and military student support and retention.

“Over the past year, MVP staff worked tirelessly at improving processes and strengthening our relationships with students, other departments and the community,” said Sierra Mello Miles, director of MVP at Texas Tech. “This allowed us to bolster the support network for our military-affiliated population on campus. Our slogan is ‘#1Family1Mission’ and we mean it. It’s in our hearts to do right by the servicemembers and their families for what they’ve sacrificed. I’m so proud of our team and grateful for our supporters across campus and the community.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House explodes in South Lubbock, nearby homes evacuated
Evacuated residents returning after South Lubbock house explosion
Bart Reagor outside the federal courthouse in Amarillo after his sentencing on March 10, 2022.
Bart Reagor sentenced to 14 years in prison
51-year-old Kennon Charles Shaw, who is wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Joseph Burks
Suspect identified in Angelwitch Cabaret deadly shooting
Bart Reagor leaves the United States Federal Courthouse in Amarillo
Federal judge prepares to sentence Bart Reagor to prison for lying to a bank
Angelwitch Cabaret in Lubbock
Floor manager dies in shooting at Angelwitch Cabaret

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wintry conditions cause dangerous driving conditions
KCBD News at Noon
Covenant Health
Covenant Health changes visitor policy
Todd Fields and Ann Winegar, co-owners of Anderson Brothers Jewelers
Anderson Brothers Jewelers celebrates 100 years, Mayor Pro Tem gives proclamation