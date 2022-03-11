Local Listings
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wintry conditions cause dangerous driving conditions

WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple crashes are being reported on Loop 289, I-27 and on Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Motorists are urged to slow down, avoid bridges and overpasses, and/or find alternate routes.

Snow is falling across Lubbock. Be careful.

One crash is located at Marsha Sharp Freeway at I-27. Another is on West Loop 289, near Home Depot, in the northbound lanes.

At least one is a multi-vehicle crash.

