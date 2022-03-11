TRAFFIC ALERT: Wintry conditions cause dangerous driving conditions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple crashes are being reported on Loop 289, I-27 and on Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Motorists are urged to slow down, avoid bridges and overpasses, and/or find alternate routes.

Snow is falling across Lubbock. Be careful.

One crash is located at Marsha Sharp Freeway at I-27. Another is on West Loop 289, near Home Depot, in the northbound lanes.

At least one is a multi-vehicle crash.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.